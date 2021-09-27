September 27th PM: Near record highs Tuesday, but seasonal autumn conditions return soon

Tonight the low temperature will drop into the middle 50s under a clear sky.

Tuesday will be sunny and relatively hot as we get up to about 90°. The Record High for Sioux City on Tuesday is 91° set in 1897 and we’ll be close to snapping it!

On Wednesday, we’ll have more cloud cover work in with a large storm system which looks to wrap in several rounds of rain (plus a few thunderstorms) going through the remainder of the week. Wednesday will still be on the warmer side as we hit a high in the middle 80s. It’ll cool down significantly after that though! Highs starting on Thursday and lasting into next week will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rain chances look to dry up on Saturday. We’ll have seasonal temperatures around 70° next week with partly cloudy conditions. Some average fall weather for the start of October.

Have a nice one!