September 25th AM: Sunny and warm weather through the end of the month

We’ll have gorgeous sunny weather on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should be mild with sunshine and a high in the middle 70s. Sunday’s going to get a little hotter as we step into the middle 80s.

No changes are expected for Monday & Tuesday as we hold onto the sunshine & warmth. More cloud cover will slide in beginning on Wednesday and we carry rain & thunderstorm chances Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday.

It gets cooler later on next week as highs drop off into the lower and middle 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!