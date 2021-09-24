September 24 AM: Sprinkles, showers today followed by a sunny & mild weekend, heating up next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect a gloomy start to the weekend with cloudy skies followed by light sprinkles and showers Friday morning ahead of a rather pleasant weekend before temperatures rise into the 80s by next week.

Temperatures this morning are the warmest we have seen so far this week in the upper 40s and low- to mid-50s.

Winds are light from the south, southeast up to 10 mph. We are looking at a breeze in the area by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows an increase in clouds across Siouxland through the overnight hours, with light sprinkles and showers on the way from northwestern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at morning to early afternoon sprinkles or light showers before we could see some afternoon sunshine with a high of 70.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we could see those light showers and sprinkles in the area.