September 23rd PM: A few showers Friday prior to a fantastic fall weekend

Tonight the low temperature will drop off to about 50° in Siouxland as more cloud cover works in from the west.

On Friday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a handful of sprinkles and rain showers plugging through – mainly during the morning and midday hours. Rain amounts will be minimal at a tenth of an inch or less. The high temperature will rise up to about 70°.

The weekend is going to be terrific with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Saturday will be seasonal with a high in the mid 70s. Beginning on Sunday, we’re going to have hotter temperatures with the high working up into the middle 80s.

We’ll keep the sunshine and relatively warm weather through a good chunk of the coming week. Look for clear skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s each day through Wednesday.

Next Thursday, a cold front is anticipated to switch things up and bring through some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will descend into the 60s going into next weekend.