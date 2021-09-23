September 23 AM: Pleasant fall weather, gradual heating through the weekend, little to no rain coming

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect pleasant fall weather with highs mainly in the 70s until gradual heating occurs over the weekend and little to no rain chances mixed in.

It is another crisp morning in Siouxland with temperatures ranging mainly in the 40s across the area.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph. We will continue to see relatively light winds this afternoon, though some areas may see up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a clear and quiet night leading to a clear and quiet morning in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at another pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine as temperatures rise to a high of 78.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see just how warm we will get next week.