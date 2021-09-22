September 22nd PM: Streak of fantastic fall weather

Tonight the low temperature will fall into the lower 40s with clear skies.

More sunshine and a light SSE breeze will bring us into the upper 70s on Thursday afternoon. It should be a beautiful day!

Shifting our attention toward the weekend, Friday is going to be a notch cooler with a high of around 70°. It’ll be partly cloudy with a sprinkle or two. Sunny and seasonal autumn weather is dialed up for Saturday as we reach into the upper 70s. Sunday will be hotter in the middle 80s teamed up with more sunshine. Overall, we should have pretty good weather to take part in fall activities.

We’ll hang onto warm & sunny weather for the bulk of next week with highs in the middle 80s. A cold front will push through next Thursday with a slight chance of showers as highs retreat into the 70s.