September 21 AM: Fall-like temperatures today, quieter weather moving in, low 80s next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following yesterday’s cold front, Siouxlanders can expect fall-like temperatures today with a light breeze ahead of quieter weather moving in with low-80s returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the crisp side in the mid- to upper-40s across Siouxland.

Winds are light this morning from the northwest up to 10 mph. Winds will increase by this afternoon with gusts reaching up to 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a quiet start to our Tuesday with mostly clear skies.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild and breezy afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 68.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we could see those low-80s return to Siouxland.