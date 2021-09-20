September 20 AM: Scattered showers, thunderstorms today lead to pleasant week ahead

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area as a cold front passes through Siouxland this morning. This cold front will lead to more pleasant weather this week with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are actually the warmest they will be for the day in the low 70s across Siouxland. As the front fully passes through the area, temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s for the afternoon hours today.

Winds are light for now coming out of the south up to 10 mph, however, as the cold front works its way across the area, winds will increase up to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a round of showers and thunderstorms moving through Siouxland this morning. These are actually ahead of the cold front that is projected to move through later this morning.

Today’s out the door forecast shows how temperatures will drop and hover in the mid-60s by this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms across Siouxland.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we will see these showers and thunderstorms clear out of the area, and to see how cool we will be this week.