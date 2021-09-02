September 2 PM: Rainy tonight, but the Labor Day weekend should be great

Tonight the low will dip down near 60° with cloudy skies plus off-and-on showers & thunderstorms. A bit of energy is available in northeast Nebraska to spin up an isolated strong thunderstorm or two…but widespread severe weather is unlikely to happen. Substantial rain amounts between a half inch and an inch are expected leading into Friday morning.

On Friday, there’ll be a couple leftover stray showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high in the lower to middle 70s. More sunshine will be with us on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as temperatures lift up higher. We’ll crack back into the 80s for highs on Sunday and Monday.

No major change-ups are projected as we go through next week. A sunny and seasonal pattern settles in with highs hugging 80° and lows in the 50s. Some utility friendly weather with tolerable temperatures giving our A/C units a break!

Have a terrific night.