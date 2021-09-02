September 2 AM: Scattered showers, thunderstorms ahead of pleasant, seasonal Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect to see a rainy afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible ahead of a pleasant and seasonal Labe Day Weekend.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the upper-50s and mid-60s.

Winds are a bit breezy from the southeast up to 15 mph. We are looking at a windy afternoon with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we saw an increase in clouds through the overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms started approaching western Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as temperatures rise to a high of 74 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we will see those showers and thunderstorms in the area.