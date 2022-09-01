SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 65° under clear skies. The wind will blow from the south at 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday should bring partly cloudy skies and more warm weather as we rise to a high of 91°. Spotty showers along with a couple thunderstorms are possible with a slowly transitioning cold front across the area. Southerly winds will flip to the north at 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous – really nice for ArtSplash in downtown Sioux City. Highs will be between 80° and 85° under bright sunny skies. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 50s.

Labor Day Monday is going to be hot again at 90° with sunshine. We’ll hold at about 90° through next Thursday in a quiet above-normal pattern for early September.

Next weekend, more clouds filter in as temperatures start to drop. Meaningful rain chances appear to stay hard to come by though.

