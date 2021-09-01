September 1st PM: Another soaking rain expected Thursday with thunderstorms

Tonight we’ll have clouds work into the region as the temperature falls into the lower 60s.

A few scattered showers will be with us on Thursday morning. Those will expand in coverage and intensity as we go through the afternoon & evening hours with a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms. A couple of thunderstorm cells may drop hail or produce strong wind gusts. A good soaking rain is anticipated with totals between 0.50″ and 1.50″. With the heavy rain that has happened lately, there may be localized areas of flooding. The high temperature will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday we’ll hang onto the clouds, but likely lose the showers beyond sunrise. The high temperature will be in the middle 70s – comfortable and slightly cooler than average.

A shower may sneak through Siouxland Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, things are setting up for a great Labor Day weekend! Highs will jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll be mostly sunny on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

No significant disturbances are expected next week with highs holding at about 80° plus more sunshine to soak in.

Have a nice one!