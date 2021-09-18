September 18th AM: Warm September weekend with highs in the 80s & 90s

Look for some morning clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two this morning, but the rain won’t be of much consequence. It’ll become mostly sunny by midday and relatively warm with a high in the middle 80s. Sunday will be genuinely hot with a strong southerly breeze as highs lift into the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout Siouxland.

Beginning Sunday night and lasting through Monday, we’ll have persistent rain and a few thunderstorms as a cold front gradually works through. It’ll cool off dramatically with highs in the 60s and 70s plus lows in the 40s and 50s going through the duration of next week.

Beyond Monday, it looks like we’ll have a dry pattern take hold. No rain is favored to occur in the extended forecast.

Hope you enjoy one of our last tastes of summer this weekend!