September 17th PM: Warm weekend, rainy Monday

Tonight expect mostly clear skies and a low temperature near 50°. Things will be nice for the start of the Friday night football games, but you’ll probably want to take a a jacket or sweatshirt with you as it’ll get cool after halftime.

Look for some morning clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two on Saturday. It’ll become mostly sunny and relatively warm with a high in the middle 80s. Sunday will be a genuinely hot day with a strong breeze as highs lift into the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout Siouxland.

On Monday, we’ll have persistent rain and a few thunderstorms. It’ll cool off dramatically with highs in the 60s and 70s plus lows in the 40s and 50s going through the duration of next week. Beyond Monday, it looks like we’ll have a dry pattern take hold. No rain is favored to occur in the extended forecast.

Hope you have a fun weekend!