September 17 AM: Summer-like temperatures return this weekend ahead of next week’s cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect to see gradual clearing throughout the day today ahead of summer-like weekend temperatures and a nice cooldown next week.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s across the area.

Winds are light from the north up to 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph where there are current showers and/or thunderstorms.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a cold front represented by a line of showers and thunderstorms moving across Siouxland through the overnight hours.

Due to this cold front, temperatures this afternoon will be on the cooler side in the low- to mid-70s across Siouxland with gradual clearing throughout the afternoon.

