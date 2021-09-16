September 16th PM: T-Storms tonight bring a cooler Friday, but more heat is coming soon

Tonight there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms with a cold front as the temperature drops to 60°. One or two of the thunderstorms may be severe – mainly in northern parts of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area closer to Sioux Falls – with damaging wind gusts and hail a small possibility.

Beyond a few leftover morning showers and thunderstorms in the region on Friday, expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures. The high will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It gets hotter this weekend as we jump back into the 80s and even get close to 90° Sunday.

Another cold front is favored for next Monday night which will bring about another round of thunderstorms. It’ll feel seasonal for the first official day of fall next Wednesday with high temperatures next week in the 60s and 70s.