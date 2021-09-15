September 15th PM: Sunny & hot Thursday prior to scattered thunderstorms moving in

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with a low in the middle 60s. It won’t be quite as cool as the past few nights have been as the wind will be persistent from the south sustained between 10 and 20 MPH.

Thursday is going to be mostly sunny and hot with the high reaching up near 90°. It’ll also be breezy with gusts up to 40 MPH from the south. Late tomorrow night – probably after midnight – we have a chance of thunderstorms and those will last into Friday. Friday is going to be mostly cloudy and much cooler as the high shifts down close to 70°.

We build back in the heat this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There’s going to be lots of sunshine each day.

Tuesday another major cold front will take a swipe at Siouxland and there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.