September 14th PM: Nice Wednesday before thunderstorm chances return

Tonight expect mostly clear skies with a low near 50°. It should be calm and cool outside.

Wednesday will be very nice with a good amount of sunshine, a light SSE breeze gusting to 25 MPH, and a high of about 80°.

Thursday there’s going to be more sunshine and windy conditions with a high in the upper 80s. Thursday night going through Friday, we’ll likely have scattered thunderstorms and it’ll cool off temporarily on Friday afternoon back down into the 70s.

The weekend will be unseasonably hot with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll keep that heat into Monday of the coming week. It appears that on Tuesday, a cold front will slice through and bring about a round of thunderstorms. A major cooldown follows as highs slip into the 60s and 70s proceeding through next week.

Enjoy your night!