September 14 AM: Pleasant temperatures continue this week ahead of more rain chances, hotter weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect a week of pleasant temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s, a few rain chances between this week and next week, and a hotter weekend in the works.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a few isolated thunderstorms moved through eastern Siouxland late last night. Those have cleared out of eastern Siouxland as of 2:00 a.m., leaving behind cloudy skies and some fog.

Visibility is slightly reduced across portions of Siouxland, with some areas seeing down to 3 miles of visibility.

We are looking at another pleasant afternoon with gradual clearing and highs in the mid-70s across Siouxland.

