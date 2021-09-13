September 13th PM: Few T-Storms followed by peaceful & seasonal weather

Tonight expect a few showers and thunderstorms to happen – mainly focused in northern Siouxland closer to Sioux Falls and Interstate 90. Thunderstorms may become severe with wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH looking to be the most significant issue. The low temperature will drop into the middle and upper 50s around the map.

Tuesday is going to be mostly cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers persisting. The afternoon high will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be great! Expect more sunshine with temperatures rising up higher. It’ll be near 80° Wednesday afternoon and in the middle 80s on Thursday.

Transitioning to the weekend, there’s a chance of some scattered thunderstorms happening on Friday. Otherwise, our focus will shift back to sunshine, unseasonable heat, and a good amount of humidity for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90° both days.

Another thunderstorm chance looks to organize early next week before highs fall off into the 70s.