September 13 AM: Spotty showers this afternoon possible ahead of seasonal week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cloudy skies and spotty showers will welcome the week ahead of seasonal temperatures mixed with sunshine the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are currently on the mild side in the 50s and low 60s across the area.

Winds are light this morning coming from the east, northeast, up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen light spotty showers across portions of Siouxland through the overnight hours. Most of those have cleared out, leaving behind a cloudy start to the day and week before more possibly return later this afternoon.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a seasonal afternoon with a high of 81 but mostly cloudy skies and light spotty showers possible.

