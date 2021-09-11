September 11th AM: Hot Saturday, cooler weather & small rain chances coming soon

It’s going to be sunny and hot today as high temperatures work upward into the lower and middle 90s. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 93° in Sioux City – in the ballpark of the record high temperature for September 11th of 98° from 2012.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday plus a couple of isolated showers. It’ll be noticeably cooler as the high slips into the upper 70s.

Small rain chances will persist into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Rain accumulations will be minor.

The forecast should remain quiet going through next week. Another chance of rain is showing up in the long range models for next Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!