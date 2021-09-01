September 1 AM: Pleasant start to September, seasonal highs, thunderstorm chance Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September is here, which means it’s officially meteorological fall! Siouxlanders can expect a pleasant start to September with seasonal highs and a thunderstorm chance on Thursday.

We are starting meteorological fall off on a pleasant side with temperatures in the 50s across the area this morning. Despite the rather pleasant temperatures, dew points are also in the 50s so it is a little muggy out there (but not as sticky as we have experienced previously).

Due to the mild humidity, we are seeing patchy fog in portions of Siouxland with visibility reduced down to 5 miles in southwestern Siouxland.

Winds are very light this morning from the east, southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a change of pace last night with clear skies and quiet conditions across the area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a seasonal afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 80.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see what your Labor Day Weekend is looking like!