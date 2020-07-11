Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner: July 10, 2020

It should be a pretty nice weekend to roll out the grill once we get past some rain on Saturday.

Saturday we’re expecting a mix of sun & clouds with some isolated thunderstorms possible in NW Iowa. It’ll be breezy and a bit cooler than where we’ve been recently with a high of 84°. On Sunday we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and just a dash of additional heat as the high steps up to about 86° in the afternoon.

Congratulations to this week’s BBQ Forecast winner – Brenda Cowell! Brenda is going to receive a travel mug from Big Frig, a grilling pack from Kollman Appliance, a gift card for Tiefenthaler Quality Meats, plus Pig Bucks to use at Famous Dave’s.

We’re going to have weekly prizes each Friday through July 17th when we’ll be giving away our Grand Prize – including a brand new grill courtesy of Bomgaars plus a cooler from Big Frig & more.

To enter for a chance to win the Grand Prize next Friday, just click the link below!