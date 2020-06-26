Scott’s BBQ Forecast: June 26, 2020

It’s going to be a super weekend to sizzle up some burgers & hot dogs out on the grill!

Saturday we’re expecting a mostly sunny sky with a high of 89°. There’s a slim chance of thunderstorms occurring on Sunday with hazy skies and a high of 90°. It’ll be dry for most of the day so any passing thunderstorms shouldn’t interfere much with BBQ fun!

Congratulations to this week’s BBQ Forecast winner – Diane Todd! Diane is going to receive a travel mug from Big Frig, a grilling pack from Kollman Appliance, a gift card for Tiefenthaler Quality Meats, plus Pig Bucks to use at Famous Dave’s.

We’re going to have weekly prizes each Friday through July 17th when we’ll be giving away our grand prize – including a brand new grill courtesy of Bomgaars plus a cooler from Big Frig & more.

To enter for a chance to win, click the link below!

https://www.siouxlandproud.com/contests/contest-rules/scotts-bbq-forecast/#//