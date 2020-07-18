Scott’s BBQ Forecast Grand Prize Winner

A scorching hot weekend is coming our way!

Saturday we’re expecting mostly sunny skies with hot & humid conditions. The temperature will top off at 98°, but the Heat Index will shoot up near 110° with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings snapping into effect. A few thunderstorms will cut through on Saturday night with a cold front which looks to offer up some relief from the heat on Sunday. The high will dip to 88° with a partly cloudy sky.

Congratulations to the Grand Prize winner of this year’s BBQ Forecast Grill Giveaway – Christina Goemaat of Sioux Center, IA! Christina is going to receive a brand new Broil King Grill from Bomgaars, a Travel Cooler from Big Frig, a grilling accessory pack from Kollman Appliance, a gift card for Tiefenthaler Quality Meats, plus Pig Bucks to use at Famous Dave’s and more!

Thanks to everyone who participated in the 2020 BBQ Forecast and I hope you have some great cookout meals with family & friends this summer.

