Saharan Dust Arriving in Siouxland This Weekend

Saharan dust from Africa will make its long journey across the Atlantic Ocean and could create some beautiful sunrises & sunsets in Siouxland.

A small amount of the dust from north Africa is expected to rise into Siouxland on Sunday carried by the strong jetstream in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The dust will be much thicker in the southeastern United States and mid-Atlantic region.

With the greater levels of particulate in the air, this will set the stage for more vivid colors during sunrise and sunset – especially Sunday night and Monday morning. It may also cause minor respiratory issues. Given the projected low quantity of dust locally, that shouldn’t pose too many problems based on current data. If you do experience trouble breathing this weekend, close up the windows & doors to your home and keep the air conditioner switched on to help mitigate the impacts of the dust.