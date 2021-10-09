October 9th AM: Autumn air returns with a couple cold fronts bringing rain chances

It’s going to be a mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered sprinkles and light showers working through along a cold front boundary. Rain amounts will be minimal with just a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation expected to fall. We’ll retain a good amount of warmth with an afternoon high near 80°.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and noticeably cooler as the high temperature will be in the lower 70s. Sunshine sticks around into Monday and Tuesday with highs holding steady in the lower to middle 70s.

On Wednesday, a second cold front looks to have a pretty large impact with thunderstorms and much cooler conditions on the way. Highs later next week will be in the middle 60s with lows dipping down into the upper 30s. At this point, it doesn’t appear likely that there will be a hard freeze, but a little patchy frost may occur – especially in northern parts of Siouxland next Thursday or Friday night. Something to keep in mind for down the road.

Next weekend should be sunny and seasonal with highs near 70°.

Have a super weekend!