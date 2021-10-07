October 7th PM: Warmer weather works in this weekend

Tonight the low temperature will fall into the middle 50s with a mostly clear sky. It’ll feel great!

A sunny and summerlike Friday is dialed up for Siouxland as the high temperature pushes past the 80° mark. More clouds will build in on Saturday with the high temperature at about 80° again. A cold front advances through late in the day with an opportunity at some sprinkles and light rain showers.

Breezy and cooler autumn weather takes over leading into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will hang around 70°. We’re tracking a small chance of showers on Monday, but it appears likely that storm system will swing south of Siouxland at this time.

Another storm system looks to cross through Siouxland next Wednesday and that’ll deliver some thunderstorms along with authentic autumn air! Highs will fall into the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s going through the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful night!