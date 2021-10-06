October 6th PM: Summerlike heat Friday & Saturday before a cold front brings a return to autumn

Tonight the low will drop into the middle 50s as we keep cloud cover hanging around.

It’s going to be a partly cloudy and pleasant Thursday with the afternoon high in the middle 70s. Expect some hotter summerlike conditions to take over on Friday and Saturday as highs exceed 80°! Usual highs are in the upper 60s, so temperatures are going to be pretty far above average. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, but Saturday expect increasing clouds with a cold front passage bringing along a small shower chance.

It becomes breezy and cooler on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and a high just above 70°. Next week should be more typical of what you would expect in Siouxland for October with seasonal highs in the 60s and 70s. A chance of thunderstorms develops on Wednesday and is expected to nudge in significantly cooler air.

Have a terrific night!