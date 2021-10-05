October 5th PM: Warm October weather carries forward

Tonight look for the temperature to dip into the lower 50s as we hang onto a clear sky. Very comfortable!

Morning sunshine will be followed by some more afternoon cloud cover on a pleasant Wednesday with a high in the middle 70s. Partly cloudy weather will be with us on Thursday too as the high temperature climbs back into the middle 70s.

Friday is going to be relatively hot as we hit a high above 80°! We’ll retain the heat on Saturday, but a cold front passage is favored later on in the day which will bring about more cloud cover and perhaps a passing sprinkle or two.

Highs will dip into the lower 70s next week as it feels more like fall. A chance of rain develops next Wednesday with a storm system passing through the upper Midwest, but things will stay fairly quiet until then.

Enjoy your night!