October 4th PM: Sunny & mild pattern takes control this week

Tonight the low temperature will fall into the middle 40s and it’ll be crisp & cool under clear skies.

Lots of sunshine will be back with us on Tuesday as the high reaches into the upper 70s. Wednesday will be similar with mostly sunny skies plus a high back in the upper 70s. A few more clouds will work through on Thursday, but temperatures will hold steady with highs returning into the middle and upper 70s throughout Siouxland. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous week of autumn weather with highs just a hair above average and a good amount of sunshine along the way.

Turning our attention to the weekend, Friday is likely to be the warmest in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we eke out a high in the lower 80s. A cold front is expected to cut through on Saturday and Sunday with some more cloud cover and perhaps a couple of showers. Rain chances appear to be very minimal and what rain does happen to fall will be exceedingly light.

Expecting to see cooler weather next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No major rain systems are favored at this time.

Have a nice one!