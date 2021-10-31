October 31 PM: Clocks turn back next week with a chilly start to November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a warmer than average October, Siouxlanders can expect a chilly start to November with highs in the 40s ahead of daylight savings ending next weekend.

Temperatures today for Trick-or-Treating will be slightly cooler than the past few days in Siouxland. Temperatures right now are currently in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

Winds are still breezy from the northwest up to 25 mph. Winds will remain breezy through the day before slowly starting to die down later tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a quiet start to our Halloween with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds here and there in southern Siouxland.

Despite temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, it’s going to get chilly tonight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning across the area. Remember, as the sun starts to set temperatures will start to drop as we lose our heating opportunities from the sun!

