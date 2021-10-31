October 31 AM: Cooler Halloween foreshadows chilly start to November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No tricks with this forecast! Cooler temperatures will remain in the area with highs in the upper 40s as we close out October and work our way into November.

Today may be slightly cooler than the past few days, however, you can see that we are going to be able to enjoy lots of sunshine for Trick-or-Treating this year. Temperatures will gradually rise from the low to mid 30s this morning into the upper 40s by this afternoon with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in.

Temperatures tonight will dip back into the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland as we head into November 1.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest details in news, weather, and sports.