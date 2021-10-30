October 30th AM: Pleasant Saturday before cooler air slides in on Halloween, carries into November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Moving past a foggy morning in parts of Siouxland, we’ll be treated to a sunny and mild Saturday. Expect the high to rise up into the middle 60s.

Unfortunately, Halloween won’t be quite as warm with a high near 50° plus a NW breeze gusting to 30 MPH. The kids may need to stack on an extra layer under their costumes as they go door-to-door for trick-or-treating.

On Monday morning, there’s a chance of a brief sprinkle or shower with the best potential lining up in southern Siouxland. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunshine through most of the coming week – a bit brisk for the start of November. Overnight lows will be sinking into the 20s each night.

Hope you have a great weekend! You can always stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.