October 30 PM: Clearing skies make way for Northern Lights viewing opportunities in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite some minor cloud coverage moving in this evening and chillier temperatures, Siouxlanders will get the chance to see the Northern Lights through the overnight hours tonight across Siouxland.

Temperatures may be pleasant this afternoon, but November is looking to start off on the chilly side with highs hovering in the 40s.

Temperatures today are wonderful in the 60s across Siouxland.

Winds are a tad strong from the northwest and southwest up to 25 mph. The good news is, as we make our way through the evening hours, winds will die down as clouds clear out, making way for a chilly but clear night in Siouxland.

Temperatures are projected to gradually drop into the low to mid 30s by tomorrow morning with a low of 33 for Sioux City. If you plan to head outside tonight to see the Northern Lights, make sure you either bundle up and/or grab some blankets as it’s going to be chilly.

As always, be sure to tune into the KCAU 9 News Facebook page around 5:55 p.m. for a short digital news and weather update, and tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 for more details on how to view the Northern Lights tonight.