October 2nd AM: Stray showers today before a streak of sunshine & mild autumn weather

A couple showers will hang over into our Saturday as we stay under mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high right around the 70° mark.

We welcome back the sunshine on Sunday! With less humidity, it’ll be a spectacular way to close out the weekend as we top off in the middle 70s.

Very quiet weather is set up for next week. Look for sunny skies and slightly above normal high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. More clouds and humidity will drift in toward the end of the week and there may be a stray shower or two Friday. By and large though, the extended outlook is favoring dry conditions.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!