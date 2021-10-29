October 29th PM: Sunny Halloween holiday weekend, chilly start to November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to about 30° throughout Siouxland which will trigger both some frost to form and patchy fog.

A sunny and mild Saturday is expected with the high rising up into the middle 60s.

Unfortunately, Halloween won’t be quite as warm with a high near 50° plus a NW breeze gusting to 30 MPH. The kids may need to stack on an extra layer under their costumes as they go door-to-door trick-or-treating.

On Monday morning, there’s a chance of a brief sprinkle or shower with the best potential lining up in southern Siouxland. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunshine through most of the coming week – a bit brisk for the start of November. Overnight lows will be sinking into the 20s each night.

Hope you have a great weekend! You can always stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.