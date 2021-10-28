October 28th PM: Sunny & slightly warmer to close out October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a major soaking rain on Wednesday, we’ve witnessed some clearing of the skies and we should be treated to sunshine for the weekend.

Tonight the low will dip into the upper 30s with partly cloudy conditions – clearer skies west of I-29 and more cloud cover to the east.

Look for bright sunshine and highs sticking around 60° for both Friday and Saturday. Some fine fall weather! Unfortunately, Halloween on Sunday is going to be a touch on the chilly side as a cold front knocks us down to a high just above 50° plus a strong NW breeze gusting above 30 MPH.

On Monday morning, there’s a small chance of showers as the last energy of that cold front scrapes through. Look for a fairly cold start to the month of November with highs only in the middle to upper 40s plus lows in the 20s for several nights. Outside of the minor rain chance Monday, it appears that Siouxland should stay dry.