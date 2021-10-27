October 27th PM: Rain persists overnight before a slight warm-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rain will persist tonight with grand precipitation totals between 1 and 2 inches. The low temperature will fall into the middle 40s.

Expect gradual clearing Thursday with afternoon sunshine and a high in the middle 50s. It’ll be very windy from the northwest with gusts exceeding 40 MPH.

Friday and Saturday will be rather pleasant with temperatures slightly above average ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. It’ll be nice & sunny both days with calmer wind speeds.

Unfortunately, Halloween is going to be kind of chilly and windy once again. The high temperature will get just above 50° with the wind gusting above 30 MPH.

There’s a minor rain chance on Monday. Otherwise, it looks like things will be dry with a good amount of sunshine next week. Expect temperatures to hold to the cooler side with highs sticking in the upper 40s with lows in the 20s.