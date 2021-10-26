October 26th PM: Wet & windy Wednesday with cool highs in the 50s

Tonight the low will fall into the upper 40s with rain and thunderstorms entering after midnight. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather happening – primarily in northeast Nebraska. The potential is small, but an isolated thunderstorm or two early Wednesday morning may briefly create large hail and heavy downpours.

Persistent rain is dialed up in the forecast for Wednesday with wet & windy weather. The high will only be able to rise into the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are anticipated – a good soaker!

Rain will taper off going into Thursday. We’ll have some more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to close out the week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It cools off as we turn the page to next week with a small rain chance Monday. Highs will hover right around the 50° mark.

Hope you have a nice night!