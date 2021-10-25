October 25 PM: Siouxland to see a seasonal night followed by a week with highs in the 50s, more rain chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The work week is starting off with pleasant weather including highs in the 50s, and sunshine.

This week will remain on the more pleasant side with highs staying in the 50s, and a few days possibly reaching the low 60s; however, there are more rain chances coming our way by the middle of this week.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently in the 50s across the area already.

Winds are coming from the northeast and southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a rather quiet start to our week with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed in.

We will continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures remain seasonal in the mid- to upper-30s and low-40s by tomorrow morning.

