October 24 PM: Lingering showers continue tonight, highs in the 50s return with mid-week rain chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect lingering showers through the evening hours tonight before sunshine with highs in the 50s return tomorrow, but more rain chances return by the middle of this week.

Temperatures are on the cooler side today in the 40s across the area.

Winds are breezy from the northeast up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have seen scattered showers across portions of Siouxland since this morning.

Showers may linger into the late night hours tonight as forecast lows are projected to hover in the low- to mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

