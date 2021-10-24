October 24 AM: Chilly, rainy conditions continue through the day, seasonal temperatures projected this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grab that umbrella as you head out the door today!

It’s going to be rainy and chilly through the day with seasonal temperatures this week and more rain chances on the way.

Scattered showers are likely through the morning and afternoon today before they start to fizzle out later tonight. Cloudy skies will linger over Siouxland with the showers as temperatures remain in the mid-40s through the afternoon hours. A breeze is also expected to reach up to 15 mph through the day today.

With the cloudy skies, showers, and breeze, temperatures will hover in the mid-40s with a high of 45 by this afternoon.

