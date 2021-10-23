October 23: Showers to return overnight, chilly Sunday projected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A quiet start to the weekend with sunshine will change overnight into Sunday as showers move into the area leading to a cloudy and chilly Sunday.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s across Siouxland.

Winds are currently breezy from the east up to 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that today started off with sunshine. However, clouds will gradually be taking over as we continue through the evening and tonight as showers move in overnight.

Forecast lows are projected to range from the upper 30s to the low 40s by tomorrow morning with showers continuing through tomorrow.

