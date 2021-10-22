October 22nd PM: Cool pattern persists with more rain chances coming soon

Tonight will be chilly under mostly clear skies with areas of frost forming up once again. The low temperature in Sioux City is expected to drop to 30°.

Saturday should be mostly sunny and nice with a high in the upper 50s. Rainy, cooler, and breezy weather will be with us for Sunday as the high drops down to about 50°.

Monday and most of Tuesday will be decent enough late October days with highs temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Another rainmaker is projected to cut through starting up on Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday morning.

The sunshine returns for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs lifting into the upper 50s and lower 60s – a very seasonal streak of autumn weather.