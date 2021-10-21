October 21st PM: Frosty mornings and seasonal highs in the 50s

Tonight the low temperature will drop to about 30° with partly cloudy skies and frost forming. Freeze Warnings have been posted southeast of Sioux City – areas that have yet to see frost yet this season – so take precautions with fragile plants you wish to protect from the cold.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with some more sunshine on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, there’s a good chance of rain happening with the high topping off in the lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit warmer in the 60s. Tuesday evening bleeding over into Wednesday, there’s a chance of showers returning. The rest of next week should be quiet with slightly warmer than normal temperatures – highs look to stick in the 60s for a while.

Have a wonderful night!