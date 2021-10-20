October 20th PM: Seasonal autumn pattern, more rain chances next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there will be a couple of spotty leftover showers with a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 30s throughout Siouxland. The wind will make it feel chillier as that’s reeled in from the northwest with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH.

Beyond some leftover morning cloud cover Thursday, we should clear out the skies and it’ll be a pretty pleasant day as the wind calms down with more afternoon sunshine. Look for highs to get into the middle 50s.

Turning our attention to the weekend, expect highs to stick in the middle to upper 50s with more sunshine Friday and Saturday. Friday morning and Saturday morning, it looks like some areas of frost will form with lows hanging at about 30°. Sunday will be a notch cooler than Friday and Saturday with the arrival of another rain system in Siouxland.

Next Monday and Tuesday should be nice! On Monday, the high temperature will be in the middle 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be a warm one as we jump into the middle 70s coupled with sunshine.

Wednesday there’s another chance of rain and we’ll anticipate a cooldown to follow.

Have a nice evening!