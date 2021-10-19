October 19th PM: Storm system enters overnight delivering rain, wind, and more seasonal temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Expect showers and thunderstorms to move through the region beginning after midnight with a low temperature of about 50°. Believe it or not, there’s a small chance of a severe thunderstorm developing as cooler air rushes in. Hail up to an inch in diameter may accompany an isolated thunderstorm or two passing through Siouxland early Wednesday morning.

A windy and wet Wednesday is anticipated as the high falls into the upper 50s. A big difference from the 70s we’ve enjoyed lately! Rainfall totals will be 0.10″ to 0.25″ south of Highway 20 with greater amounts near 1 inch as you shift north closer to Sioux Falls and Interstate 90. Wind gusts will get up to about 40 MPH from the NW working in cooler conditions.

We’ll have calmer and pleasant weather through the remainder of the week with highs in the 50s & 60s plus lows in the 30s.

Another rain chance appears to organize next Sunday and we’ll watch the temperature jump back into the 70s next Monday & Tuesday with a brief warm spell. It’ll likely cool back down going into next Wednesday.

Have a great one!