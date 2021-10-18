October 18th PM: Terrific Tuesday followed by a cooldown with showers

Tonight the low will fall to about 50° under a clear sky.

We have one more beautiful October day coming tomorrow with a high in the middle to upper 70s and it should remain mostly sunny.

On Wednesday, a storm system will work through with cloudy skies, showers, plus a strong breeze. Rainfall totals should range between 0.10″ and 0.25″. Highs will drop into the upper 50s with much more seasonal conditions.

Going through the extended forecast, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs hovering around 60°. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s and on Friday morning in particular, there’s a good chance of frost forming.

Another chance of showers develops next Sunday and then we should have a slight warm-up with highs returning to about 70°.